Season 2020 Clip (00:51)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Why R. Kelly’s Request For Prison Release Was Denied

BET BUZZ: Why R. Kelly’s Request For Prison Release Was Denied

R. Kelly's lawyers filed a request for temporary release after saying that Kelly’s life was at risk due to the spread of coronavirus.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music