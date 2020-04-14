Season 2020 Clip (00:57)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore And Eva Marcille Call NeNe Leakes "Trashy"

BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore And Eva Marcille Call NeNe Leakes "Trashy"

Social distancing hasn’t stopped the shade from being thrown on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" this season. 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs