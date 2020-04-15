Season 2020 Clip (01:11)
22 hours ago BET BUZZ: Will Smith Talks To Jazzy Jeff About Surviving COVID-19

On the latest episode of his Snapchat series "Will From Home," Will Smith caught up with longtime friend DJ Jazzy Jeff to discuss his recovery from the coronavirus.  

