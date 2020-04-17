Season 2020 Clip (01:07)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Deliver Meals In L.A.

BET BUZZ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Deliver Meals In L.A.

The former royals were providing aid to residents in the city they now call home, delivering meals to those in need amid the coronavirus crisis. 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs