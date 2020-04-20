Season 2020 Clip (00:58)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore Slams Nene For Saying She Provoked Fight

BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore Slams Nene For Saying She Provoked Fight

Kenya is clapping all the way back, saying the reality show veteran has "no class."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs