Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:36)
22 hours ago BET BUZZ: 3 Times Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Proved To Be Bros For Life

BET BUZZ: 3 Times Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Proved To Be Bros For Life

The ‘Coming 2 America’ stars are one of comedy’s best duos.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs