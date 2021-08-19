Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:01)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Anderson .Paak Doesn’t Want Any Music Released When He Dies

BET BUZZ: Anderson .Paak Doesn’t Want Any Music Released When He Dies

“When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached," his new tattoo reads.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music