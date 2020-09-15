Season 2020 Clip (01:00)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Andrew Gillum Tells Tamron Hall He Identifies As Bisexual

BET BUZZ: Andrew Gillum Tells Tamron Hall He Identifies As Bisexual

In his first interview since making headlines in March, Andrew Gillum, the former Florida gubernatorial candidate, opened up about his sexuality to Tamron Hall.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC