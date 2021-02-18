Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:43)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Australian Open Semifinals: Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams

BET BUZZ: Australian Open Semifinals: Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams

Osaka achieved her twentieth consecutive win after defeating Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the highly anticipated match-up.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs