Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:43)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Ben Carson Says Calling For Racial Equity Is ‘Another Kind Of Racism

BET BUZZ: Ben Carson Says Calling For Racial Equity Is ‘Another Kind Of Racism

"That's what animals do, base a lot of what they do on external characteristics because they don't have the mental capacity to dissect further into what's really important."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news