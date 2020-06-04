Season 2020 Clip (01:30)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: 5 Times Stars Made Political Statements On The Red Carpet

BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: 5 Times Stars Made Political Statements On The Red Carpet

The BET awards can be the perfect moment to raise awareness about important social and political issues facing the country.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs