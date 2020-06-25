Season 2020 Clip (03:12)
4 hours ago BET BUZZ: BET Awards ‘20: 10 Of The Sexiest Looks In BET Awards History

BET BUZZ: BET Awards ‘20: 10 Of The Sexiest Looks In BET Awards History

From Janet Jackson's perfect abs turning heads on the carpet in 2002 to Jada Pinkett's leg moment in 2017. See the sexiest looks ever to hit the BET Awards red carpet.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC