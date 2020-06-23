Season 2020 Clip (03:27)
2 days ago BET BUZZ: BET Awards 2020: 6 Things You Didn't Know About BET Nominees Chloe X Halle

BET BUZZ: BET Awards 2020: 6 Things You Didn't Know About BET Nominees Chloe X Halle

The R&B group is slated to perform at the 2020 BET Awards where they are nominated for Best Group along with EarthGang, Griselda, City Girls, Migos and JackBoys.

COMMENTS

Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC