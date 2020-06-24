Season 2020 Clip (03:04)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: The Blingiest Watches Ever Worn

BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: The Blingiest Watches Ever Worn

We are counting down to the 2020 BET Awards with the best watches to remember!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC