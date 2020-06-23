Season 2020 Clip (03:05)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: The History Of Red Carpet PDA

BET BUZZ: BET Awards '20: The History Of Red Carpet PDA

The 2020 BET Awards will virtually premiere on June 28 at 8pm EST.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC