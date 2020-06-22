BET Awards ‘20: Nas, Rapsody, YG, And More To Perform
The BET Awards is tapping into all your faves.
The BET Awards is tapping into all your faves.
Arrivals on horseback, magic mirrors, and more!
Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall host Saving Our Selves, a benefit to help communities of color impacted by COVID-19, featuring DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and more.
There's nothing that bonds a group of single black women together more than sidestepping the land mines of living, working and dating in Atlanta. In a sea of swipe-lefts, social media drama and unrealistic #relationshipgoals, these friends try to find their Mr. Right.
days
COMMENTS