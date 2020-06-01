Season 2020 Clip (01:52)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Beyoncé, Nick Cannon, J.Cole Speak Out for George Floyd

BET BUZZ: Beyoncé, Nick Cannon, J.Cole Speak Out for George Floyd

Beyoncé, Nick Cannon and J.Cole have joined hundreds of people who are protesting the brutal killings of George Floyd and others at the hands of police and white supremacist vigilantes.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs