Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (01:23)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Quawan Charles

BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Quawan Charles

Beyoncé has been spotlighting social justice issues, and now, she’s paying tribute to a Black teen who was found dead in Louisiana.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC