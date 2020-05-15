Season 2020 Clip (01:11)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Shows COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Houston

BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Shows COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Houston

Beyoncé knows there are several people in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and now, she’s doing even more to give her fans some hope and a sense of relief.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music