BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Writes Kentucky AG About Breonna Taylor Case

BET BUZZ: Beyoncé Writes Kentucky AG About Breonna Taylor Case

Beyoncé sent an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calling for the Louisville cops involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

