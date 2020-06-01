Season 2020 Clip (01:25)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black AG, Keith Ellison Takes Over George Floyd Murder Prosecution

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on May 31 that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd.

