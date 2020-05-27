Season 2020 Clip (01:11)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Black Businessman Pays Tuition For HBCU Graduates

Frank Baker, founder of a private equity firm, announced he would be paying the tuition balances of about 50 seniors graduating from Spelman College in Atlanta.

