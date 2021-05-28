Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:14)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’

BET BUZZ: Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’

Demonstrators have been gathering near a Detroit restaurant after a Black employee was fired over the use of the term “light skin.”

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com