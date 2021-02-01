Trending:
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Black Lives Matter Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide announced on Jan. 29 that he nominated the organization to underscore the link between the fight for racial justice and peace.

