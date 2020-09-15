Season 2020 Clip (00:56)
18 hours ago BET BUZZ: Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near South Carolina Hometown

BET BUZZ: Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near South Carolina Hometown

The actor was buried in a private ceremony on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC