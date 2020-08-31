Season 2020 Clip (01:05)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Sets A Twitter Record

BET BUZZ: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Sets A Twitter Record

On Friday,Aug. 28, Chadwick Boseman’s official Twitter account shared the tragic news that the Black Panther star had passed away from colon cancer.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC