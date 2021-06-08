Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:06)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Al Roker’s Daughter Gets Married With Lovely Nuptials— See Inside Courtney And Wesley Laga’s Lavish Wedding!

BET BUZZ: Al Roker’s Daughter Gets Married With Lovely Nuptials— See Inside Courtney And Wesley Laga’s Lavish Wedding!

Catch a glimpse of the lovely nuptials of Al Roker's daughter Courtney and her beau Wesley Laga who tied the knot at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs