Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:09)
19 hours ago BET BUZZ: Ciara Hits Her 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth Almost A Year Ago

BET BUZZ: Ciara Hits Her 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth Almost A Year Ago

The award-winning singer shared that she hit her pre-baby weight goal with the help of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style