Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:14)
22 hours ago BET BUZZ: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws ‘May No Longer Be Necessary’

BET BUZZ: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws ‘May No Longer Be Necessary’

"The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana," Thomas stated.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news