Season 2020 Clip (00:50)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Colin Kaepernick Special Edition Jersey Sells Out

BET BUZZ: Colin Kaepernick Special Edition Jersey Sells Out

With the NFL entering week two of the 2020 season, Colin Kaepernick and Nike released a limited edition CK7 jersey for the former quarterback’s fans.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC