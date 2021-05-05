Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:15)
12 hours ago BET BUZZ: Derek Chauvin's Attorney Files Motion For New Trial, Claiming Juror Misconduct

BET BUZZ: Derek Chauvin's Attorney Files Motion For New Trial, Claiming Juror Misconduct

A picture of one of the jurors standing next to two relatives wearing a cap with the letters “BLM” (for Black Lives Matter) has surfaced.  

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com