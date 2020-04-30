Season 2020 Clip (00:54)
11 hours ago BET BUZZ: Dr. Dre Funds Free Meals and COVID Testing in Compton

BET BUZZ: Dr. Dre Funds Free Meals and COVID Testing in Compton

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are stepping up to support residents of Compton, California during the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music