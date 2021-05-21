Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:22)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Money Moves! Drake And Other Investors Dish A Whopping $40M In A Plant-Based Chicken Company

BET BUZZ: Money Moves! Drake And Other Investors Dish A Whopping $40M In A Plant-Based Chicken Company

Future Market Insights reports the LA-based company is projected to reach $8 billion by 2030.  

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs