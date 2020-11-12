Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (01:19)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Kids At A Children’s Hospital In Atlanta

BET BUZZ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Kids At A Children’s Hospital In Atlanta

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with the new Xbox series video game consoles and specialized portable gaming kiosks.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC