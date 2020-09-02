Season 2020 Clip (01:37)
9 hours ago BET BUZZ: Fans Ask To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman

BET BUZZ: Fans Ask To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman

Tributes to the late Chadwick Boseman have been pouring in since the actor died on Aug. 28, fans want to honor the icon.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC