Season 2020 Clip (01:09)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Will Have A Major Surprise

BET BUZZ: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Will Have A Major Surprise

After Will Smith announced that he was producing a "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" reunion special, the superstar actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC