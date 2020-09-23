Season 2020 Clip (01:17)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Gabrielle Union Hosted An All Black Friends Table Read

BET BUZZ: Gabrielle Union Hosted An All Black Friends Table Read

Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope joined her for a read of "The One Where No One’s Ready” from its third season.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC