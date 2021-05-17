Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:06)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Files Request For Monthly Spousal Support

BET BUZZ: Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Files Request For Monthly Spousal Support

Find out how much Kenya Duke is requesting from her soon-to-be ex-husband each month.  

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs