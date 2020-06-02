Black BBQ Owner Who Fed Cops For Free Killed By Police
David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's BBQ in Louisville, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on the morning of June 1. SHORT DESCRIPTION (60 CHARACTERS): "My son was a good son."
David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's BBQ in Louisville, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on the morning of June 1. SHORT DESCRIPTION (60 CHARACTERS): "My son was a good son."
He's the recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence honor.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS