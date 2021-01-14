Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:08)
3 days ago BET BUZZ: Georgia Legislature Is Making An Effort To Replace A Confederate Statue With One Of John Lewis

BET BUZZ: Georgia Legislature Is Making An Effort To Replace A Confederate Statue With One Of John Lewis

The Georgia State legislature has started the process to remove a statue of Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens from the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC