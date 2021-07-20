Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:41)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher Are Officially Married

BET BUZZ: Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher Are Officially Married

The couple tied the knot on July 17 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, after delaying their wedding for over a year due to the pandemic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs