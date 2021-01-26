Trending:
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Hank Aaron’s Death Not Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine

Though Baseball Hall of Fame legend Hank Aaron received the vaccine for coronavirus, medical experts want fans to know that wasn’t the cause of his death.

