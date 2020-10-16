Season 2020 Clip (05:39)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 14 Best Looks That Made History

BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 14 Best Looks That Made History

Over the years, the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards has brought us some of the biggest looks in fashion from those who make the culture legendary.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC