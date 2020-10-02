Season 2020 Clip (01:28)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards 20: Look Back At The Hottest Watches

BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards 20: Look Back At The Hottest Watches

Take a look at the blinding and blinged-out wrist pieces that have made an appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards over the years.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC