Season 2020 Clip (03:43)
18 hours ago BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards ‘20: The Biggest Hits Of The Summer

BET BUZZ: Hip Hop Awards ‘20: The Biggest Hits Of The Summer

Here’s a look at some of the major hits that are contenders for Song of the Year.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC