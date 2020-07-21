Season 2020 Clip (01:16)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Idris Elba To Receive BAFTA Special Award

A special recognition is on the way for actor Idris Elba. The "Luther" star will be crowned with the honor for "creative contribution to television" at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

