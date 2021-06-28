Trending:
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Iowa County Once Named For Slave Owner Renamed In Honor Of Black Female Historian

BET BUZZ: Iowa County Once Named For Slave Owner Renamed In Honor Of Black Female Historian

The county will honor Lulu Merle Johnson, the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.

