Season 2020 Clip (01:39)
18 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message From Hospital Bed

BET BUZZ: Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message From Hospital Bed

After being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed, shared a message on Sept. 5 from his hospital bed.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC