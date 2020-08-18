Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jason Wright Named First Black Team President In The NFL

BET BUZZ: Jason Wright Named First Black Team President In The NFL

After Washington’s pro football team began the process of changing their racist team name, they are now making another historic move by hiring the NFL’s first Black president.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC