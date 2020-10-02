Season 2020 Clip (01:29)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jay-Z And Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Scores Major Victory

BET BUZZ: Jay-Z And Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Scores Major Victory

Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance scored a major win after a new bill backed by their criminal justice reform organization was signed into California law.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC